American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 440,200 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Outdoor Brands

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AOUT has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd.

American Outdoor Brands Price Performance

AOUT opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of $138.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.12. American Outdoor Brands has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.52.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. American Outdoor Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.78% and a negative net margin of 36.54%. The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. Sell-side analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

