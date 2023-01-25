AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) is Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 407,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,067 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up about 4.0% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $55,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 409.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $1,724,775.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total transaction of $1,724,775.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,378,818.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 19,279,532 shares of company stock worth $3,043,889,702 in the last quarter. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $161.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $127.98 and a 12 month high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.87.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

