AMJ Financial Wealth Management Acquires New Shares in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 75,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,000. Perrigo comprises 1.8% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,147,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Perrigo by 11,414.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 996,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,429,000 after buying an additional 987,880 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perrigo by 227.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,039,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,174,000 after acquiring an additional 722,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Perrigo during the 1st quarter worth $24,684,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,469,000 after acquiring an additional 554,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Perrigo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Perrigo from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Perrigo Stock Performance

Shares of Perrigo stock opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. Perrigo Company plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Perrigo had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Research analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Perrigo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -165.08%.

Insider Transactions at Perrigo

In other news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total transaction of $74,947.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,584.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc engages in the provision of self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Self-Care Americas (CSCA) and Consumer Self-Care International (CSCI).

Featured Articles

