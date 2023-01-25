AMJ Financial Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 83,478 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 83,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000. Cal-Maine Foods comprises about 3.0% of AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. AMJ Financial Wealth Management owned 0.17% of Cal-Maine Foods as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $61,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 986.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,804 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

NASDAQ:CALM opened at $54.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.09. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $65.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.29.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The firm had revenue of $801.70 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 35.15%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

