AMJ Financial Wealth Management Sells 1,033 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

AMJ Financial Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPTS. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 21,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 701.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 29,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $29.10 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $30.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

