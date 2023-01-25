Ampleforth Governance Token Market Capitalization Tops $50.87 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $50.87 million and $7.08 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00014948 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ampleforth Governance Token Profile

Ampleforth Governance Token’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,051,575 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ampleforth Governance Token is www.ampleforth.org.

Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ORTH is Ampleforth’s (AMPL) governance token. FORTH holders can vote on proposed changes to the Ampleforth protocol or delegate their votes to representatives who vote on their behalf.AMPL is the a rebasing cryptocurrency. Like Bitcoin, AMPL is non-dillutive. Unlike Bitcoin AMPL can be used to denominate contracts of predictable value. Where AMPL represents an independent currency that functions as a unit of account, FORTH is the governing mechanism that oversees its evolution.FORTH was launched by the Ampleforth team as a “Day One launch” in conjunction with Coinbase in April of 2021.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth Governance Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ampleforth Governance Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth Governance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

