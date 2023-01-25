Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Amplifon S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:AMFPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,004,300 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the December 15th total of 1,862,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20,043.0 days.

Amplifon Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMFPF opened at $25.00 on Wednesday. Amplifon has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $53.33. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58.

Get Amplifon alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Amplifon from €30.00 ($32.61) to €33.00 ($35.87) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Amplifon from €29.00 ($31.52) to €28.00 ($30.43) in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

About Amplifon

Amplifon SpA is engaged in the distribution, application, and customization of hearing solutions. It contributes to the development of detection and rehabilitation techniques in otology diagnosis, and management of computerized and integrated auditory systems. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Americas; and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplifon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplifon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.