AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR) Short Interest Up 7.9% in December

AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AMREP

An institutional investor recently raised its position in AMREP stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AMREP Co. (NYSE:AXR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.17% of AMREP worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMREP Stock Up 3.6 %

AMREP stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.30. AMREP has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The stock has a market cap of $68.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMREP ( NYSE:AXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 12th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. AMREP had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 26.03%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AMREP in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About AMREP

AMREP Corp. engages in the real estate businesses. It focuses on the entitlement, development and sale of land for residential, commercial, and industrial uses. The firm operates through the following segments: Land Development, Homebuilding, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Havertown, PA.

