Analysts Issue Forecasts for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will earn $15.83 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $16.14. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $16.13 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.26 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.56 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CHK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.09.

Chesapeake Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ CHK opened at $91.84 on Monday. Chesapeake Energy has a 12 month low of $63.31 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by $0.58. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 37.97% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $3.16 dividend. This is a boost from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.46%.

Institutional Trading of Chesapeake Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 6,175,883 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $135,396,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

