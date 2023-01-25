Analysts Set Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Price Target at $90.57

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.57.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Prosus from €75.00 ($81.52) to €72.00 ($78.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Prosus from €83.50 ($90.76) to €87.40 ($95.00) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Investec cut Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Prosus from €93.00 ($101.09) to €90.00 ($97.83) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Prosus from €99.00 ($107.61) to €94.00 ($102.17) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st.

OTCMKTS PROSY opened at $16.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.44. Prosus has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $16.92.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

