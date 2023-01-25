Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January 24th (BOOT, BSE, CPG, CWR, DATA, DHI, DVN, ENB, ENPH, FCH)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, January 24th:

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 310 ($3.84) target price on the stock.

Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 390 ($4.83) price target on the stock.

Base Resources (LON:BSE)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 24 ($0.30) target price on the stock.

Compass Group (LON:CPG) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on the stock.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 650 ($8.05) target price on the stock.

GlobalData (LON:DATA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 1,600 ($19.81) price target on the stock.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $98.00 to $99.00.

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN). They issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

Funding Circle (LON:FCH) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 330 ($4.09) price target on the stock.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Covivio (OTCMKTS:GSEFF) was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on the stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $139.00 to $141.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 5,500 ($68.09) to GBX 6,200 ($76.76).

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 250 ($3.10) target price on the stock.

LondonMetric Property (LON:LMP) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 205 ($2.54) price target on the stock.

Lookers (LON:LOOK) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 125 ($1.55) price target on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

Marston’s (LON:MARS) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 75 ($0.93) price target on the stock.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $15.00 to $19.00.

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources (NYSE:RRC). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 230 ($2.85) target price on the stock.

M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a buy rating. Peel Hunt currently has GBX 200 ($2.48) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 247 ($3.06).

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was downgraded by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd to an add rating. They currently have GBX 880 ($10.90) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 965 ($11.95).

Senior (LON:SNR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 160 ($1.98) target price on the stock.

Senior (LON:SNR) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. The firm currently has a GBX 175 ($2.17) price target on the stock.

Sportech (LON:SPO) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 43 ($0.53) target price on the stock.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They currently have a GBX 325 ($4.02) target price on the stock.

Sureserve Group (LON:SUR) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.49) target price on the stock.

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN). The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

THG (LON:THG) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on the stock.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $219.00 to $225.00.

