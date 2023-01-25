Analyzing Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI)

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) and CMTSU Liquidation (OTCMKTS:CBRI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thoughtworks and CMTSU Liquidation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thoughtworks $1.07 billion 3.16 -$23.62 million ($0.52) -20.87 CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CMTSU Liquidation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Thoughtworks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thoughtworks 0 4 3 0 2.43 CMTSU Liquidation 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Thoughtworks and CMTSU Liquidation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Thoughtworks currently has a consensus target price of $12.44, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%.

Profitability

This table compares Thoughtworks and CMTSU Liquidation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thoughtworks -12.29% -15.64% -7.60% CMTSU Liquidation N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.7% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Thoughtworks shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of CMTSU Liquidation shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Thoughtworks has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CMTSU Liquidation has a beta of -0.12, meaning that its share price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Thoughtworks

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses. It offers enterprise modernization, platforms, and cloud services, including modernization strategy and execution, digital platform strategy and engineering organization transformation, cloud modernization, cloud-native application support and evolution, and platform assessment and remediation; and customer experience, product, and design services comprising idea to market, customer experience strategy, product management transformation, and product design and delivery. The company also provides data and artificial intelligence services, such as data strategy, intelligent products, data platforms and data mesh, continuous delivery for machine learning, and data governance; and digital transformation and operations services, which include delivery transformation, digital fluency, organization transformation, value-driven portfolio management, technology strategy, executive advisory, and digital foundations training. It serves its clients in various industry verticals, including technology and business services; energy, public, and health services; retail and consumer; financial services and insurance; and automotive, travel, and transportation. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About CMTSU Liquidation

(Get Rating)

CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. operates as an information technology (IT) service company worldwide. It operates as an independent software vendor or channel partner; and provides project management, application and technical consulting, and database administration for implementation projects and managed-services. The company also offers managed services; and enterprise application, IT strategy, and business process consultancy services, as well as project planning, systems implementation and integration, training and change management, and application management. Its application development and management/staffing services provide analysis, design, development, testing and quality assurance, implementation, and maintenance of its client's business applications. In addition, the company offers staffing services covering software development lifecycle, as well as steady-state operations; and sells various IT hardware and software products. It serves Global 2000 blue-chip companies in industries, such as manufacturing, retail, education, healthcare and life sciences, energy and utilities, financial services, and the public sector. The company was formerly known as Ciber, Inc. and changed its name to CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. in June 2017. CMTSU Liquidation, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is based in Denver, Colorado. On April 9, 2017, CMTSU Liquidation, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The plan was later approved as Chapter 11 liquidation on December 20, 2018.

