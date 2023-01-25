Ankr Hits Market Cap of $264.84 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. Ankr has a total market capitalization of $264.84 million and $227.51 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0274 or 0.00000121 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ankr has traded up 13.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00049469 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030558 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000221 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00017831 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004414 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00214925 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00018601 BTC.

Ankr Token Profile

Ankr is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02674766 USD and is up 7.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 154 active market(s) with $73,704,999.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

