API3 Price Tops $1.53 on Exchanges (API3)

API3 (API3) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. During the last week, API3 has traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One API3 token can now be bought for approximately $1.53 or 0.00006783 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. API3 has a market cap of $95.02 million and $9.39 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

API3 Profile

API3’s genesis date was September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 119,045,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for API3 is api3.org.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars.

