AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Rating) traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $110.89 and last traded at $111.26. 26,717 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 81,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of AppFolio from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $143.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AppFolio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Get AppFolio alerts:

AppFolio Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.59 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $125.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.90 million. AppFolio had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.72%. Analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Long Walk Management LP boosted its position in AppFolio by 6.6% during the second quarter. Long Walk Management LP now owns 367,576 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,317,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 206.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 322 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of AppFolio by 95.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 6,436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AppFolio in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppFolio, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate industry. The firm offers AppFolio Property Manager, a property management solution designed to address the operational and business requirements of property management companies and their business ecosystems and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes that provides tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.