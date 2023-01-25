ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Acquired by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of ArcBest by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 6.9% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.56.

In other news, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 7,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $613,012.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,541.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $82.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.56. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $65.15 and a 1-year high of $98.95.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.79%.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

