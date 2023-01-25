Arcblock Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ABT)

Arcblock (ABT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 24th. Arcblock has a total market capitalization of $11.53 million and $306,805.13 worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arcblock token can currently be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000518 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Arcblock has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock was first traded on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. The official website for Arcblock is www.arcblock.io. Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @arcblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arcblock is https://reddit.com/r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arcblock

According to CryptoCompare, “ArcBlock is a platform for building and deploying decentralized blockchain applications. The ArcBlock will focus on the business sector and aims to mitigate the barriers that have been slowing the blockchain adoption for businesses.ArcBlock token (ABT) is an ERC-20 token compliant and will be used as a utility token.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcblock should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arcblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

