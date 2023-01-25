Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.44. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $24.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Archer-Daniels-Midland to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ADM traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.77. The stock had a trading volume of 2,456,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,848,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a 1-year low of $65.64 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.82. The company has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.07%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares in the company, valued at $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total value of $2,531,512.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares in the company, valued at $27,538,293.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 352,396 shares of company stock worth $32,972,495 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,361,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,422,000 after buying an additional 95,442 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 898,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,055,000 after buying an additional 27,935 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 274.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 434,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,177,000 after buying an additional 318,258 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 428,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,701,000 after buying an additional 15,759 shares during the period. 78.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

