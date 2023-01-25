Ardor (ARDR) Market Cap Achieves $84.96 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Ardor has a total market cap of $84.96 million and $10.14 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 6.7% against the dollar. One Ardor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0850 or 0.00000376 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.32 or 0.00076537 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00056945 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00010538 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0794 or 0.00000351 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001038 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00024637 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004458 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000201 BTC.
About Ardor
Ardor (ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.
