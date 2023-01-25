Ardor (ARDR) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10.40 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Ardor has a total market cap of $87.81 million and approximately $10.40 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0879 or 0.00000376 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ardor has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar.
Ardor Profile
Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ardor Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
