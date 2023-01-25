Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Stake Reduced by Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,698 shares during the quarter. Arista Networks comprises about 1.2% of Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC owned 0.07% of Arista Networks worth $24,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Arista Networks by 73.0% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 415.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks Trading Down 2.4 %

Arista Networks stock traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $118.89. 216,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,107,562. The firm has a market cap of $36.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.58 and a 200 day moving average of $119.65. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.11 and a 12 month high of $143.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Arista Networks from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen upped their target price on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $125,195.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $251,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 94,946 shares in the company, valued at $11,957,499.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total value of $125,195.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,171 shares of company stock worth $11,613,443 over the last three months. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arista Networks

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

