Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) is CM Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

CM Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) by 31.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 180,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 43,000 shares during the quarter. Ark Restaurants makes up about 3.7% of CM Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. CM Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Ark Restaurants worth $3,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARKR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 11.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,638 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ark Restaurants by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 129,110 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 6,413 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 11.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,611 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Ark Restaurants by 107.8% during the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Ark Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.36 per share, for a total transaction of $169,080.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,342.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ark Restaurants Price Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants in a research report on Sunday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARKR opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.01. Ark Restaurants Corp. has a twelve month low of $15.38 and a twelve month high of $22.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.18.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $46.88 million during the quarter.

Ark Restaurants Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Ark Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.46%.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ark Restaurants Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and bars, fast food concepts, and catering operations. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV, and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded on January 4, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ark Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ark Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.