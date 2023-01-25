Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.33) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.08) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.59) EPS.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.24). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 71.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.23%. The business had revenue of $31.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.60 million.

ARWR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.81 and a 52-week high of $56.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200-day moving average of $36.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARWR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,418 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 289,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,155,084 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,014,000 after purchasing an additional 147,021 shares during the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $584,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 91,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,085. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,966 shares of company stock worth $4,050,435. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

