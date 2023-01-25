Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 26th. Analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post earnings of $1.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Up 0.6 %

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $197.01. The company had a trading volume of 722,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,864. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $192.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AJG shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.21.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,595,166.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 62.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 7.5% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the first quarter valued at $259,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

