Arweave 1-Day Volume Tops $42.40 Million (AR)

Arweave (AR) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. Arweave has a market cap of $346.79 million and approximately $42.40 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Arweave coin can now be bought for approximately $10.38 or 0.00044053 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Arweave has traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,573.04 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.71 or 0.00562989 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00171664 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000660 BTC.
Arweave Coin Profile
Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. The official message board for Arweave is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Arweave Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.