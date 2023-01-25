Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Decreases Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. decreased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,554 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group comprises about 4.0% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $346.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $339.84. The company has a market capitalization of $116.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.25 by ($1.93). The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.91 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $464,654.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,304,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total transaction of $2,524,584.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GS. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.83.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

