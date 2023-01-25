Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $1.28 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,451 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN boosted its stake in Netflix by 8.2% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,945 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Netflix by 3,001.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 124,840 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $21,831,000 after acquiring an additional 120,815 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.6% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,811 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. KGI Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $342.36.

Shares of Netflix stock traded down $3.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $359.96. 1,798,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,917,620. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $307.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $458.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

