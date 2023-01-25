Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Has $660,000 Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,255,000 after purchasing an additional 16,552,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,859,100 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 62.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,437,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,067,000 after buying an additional 1,707,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

WFC traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $44.64. 2,927,589 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,176,299. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $36.54 and a 52 week high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.69.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cfra upgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.79 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.62.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

