Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,692 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,102 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ NXPI traded down $3.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.95. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $211.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 52.30%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.845 dividend. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 33.67%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NXPI shares. KGI Securities downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.35.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

