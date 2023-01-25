Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Purchases 1,247 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.4% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock worth $11,274,575. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.93.

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.67 on Wednesday, hitting $205.26. 392,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,112,261. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $213.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $138.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.11. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.63 and a twelve month high of $220.96.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

