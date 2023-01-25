Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 1,843 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. trimmed its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,919 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,843 shares during the period. American Express accounts for approximately 1.8% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 16.4% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,320,000 after acquiring an additional 429,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 70.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXP traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.32. The company had a trading volume of 258,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,816,814. The firm has a market cap of $115.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AXP shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on American Express to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $145.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Express in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.74.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

