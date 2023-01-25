Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Sells 5,017 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. cut its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,190 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,017 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for about 1.2% of Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cigna in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CI stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $314.55. The company had a trading volume of 246,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,560. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $321.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.49. The company has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.87 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total transaction of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Cigna from $347.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cigna from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut Cigna from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.45.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.