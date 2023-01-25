Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. Takes $451,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 958 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.6% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 92,246 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,385,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 20.4% during the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 18.6% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE NOC traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $464.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,922. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $515.98 and a 200 day moving average of $498.32. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $364.62 and a one year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.09 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 27.99% and a net margin of 15.69%. Analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $540.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Northrop Grumman from $570.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

