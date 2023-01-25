Ashland Inc. (ASH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 15th

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASHGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Ashland has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ashland has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of ASH stock opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.31. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Ashland (NYSE:ASHGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

