Ashland Inc. (ASH) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on March 15th

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.335 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%.

Ashland has increased its dividend by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Ashland has a dividend payout ratio of 19.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ashland to earn $6.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Ashland Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of ASH stock opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.31. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ashland

Ashland ( NYSE:ASH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $631.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.10 million. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ashland will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Ashland in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Ashland by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Ashland Company Profile

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Articles

