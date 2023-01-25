Ashland (NYSE:ASH) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $548.31 million.

Shares of NYSE ASH opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.99. Ashland has a one year low of $83.29 and a one year high of $114.36.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. Ashland had a net margin of 38.77% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.10 million. Analysts forecast that Ashland will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Ashland’s payout ratio is 8.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Ashland from $104.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ashland by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in Ashland in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ashland by 62.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

