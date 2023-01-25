ASML (ASML) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.62 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ASML Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ASML stock traded down $6.02 on Tuesday, hitting $670.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,415. ASML has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $598.20 and a 200 day moving average of $528.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $269.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.44.

Get ASML alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 700,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $468,189,000 after acquiring an additional 91,082 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 14.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ASML by 44.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 126,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,506,000 after acquiring an additional 38,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 24,855.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,844,000 after acquiring an additional 125,022 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 96,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,532,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About ASML

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €650.00 ($706.52) to €700.00 ($760.87) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Societe Generale raised their price objective on shares of ASML from €520.00 ($565.22) to €680.00 ($739.13) in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of ASML from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €480.00 ($521.74) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $850.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.46.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.