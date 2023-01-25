Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Cuts Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,779 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $17,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Illumina by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,887 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in Illumina by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kidder Stephen W boosted its holdings in Illumina by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kidder Stephen W now owns 11,502 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Illumina from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $296.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut Illumina from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $215.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $371.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $206.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.91.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total transaction of $179,051.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,773.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,371 shares of company stock valued at $499,481. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

