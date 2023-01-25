Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,305 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $16,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 754.5% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total transaction of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,097,256.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Juan Andres sold 4,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.10, for a total value of $5,884,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $796,097,256.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $80,212,386. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MRNA. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.62.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $196.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $75.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.27. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.31 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

