Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $18,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,084.9% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 396,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,404,000 after buying an additional 391,713 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 456,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,575,000 after purchasing an additional 180,835 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 216,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $283,951,000 after purchasing an additional 51,867 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 126,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $164,669,000 after purchasing an additional 51,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 725.0% in the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 32,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $49,529,000 after purchasing an additional 28,964 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,847.00 to $1,664.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,811.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE CMG opened at $1,595.09 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,196.28 and a 52 week high of $1,754.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.52, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,489.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,523.23.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The restaurant operator reported $9.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.11 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 38.03%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 33.38 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,100 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.