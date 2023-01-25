Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 10,456 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 480,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,456 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $18,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,044,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 27.6% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Exelon to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $41.51 on Wednesday. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.90.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

