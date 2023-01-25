Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 1,821 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $18,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MCO. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 67.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,582,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $702,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,597 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 23.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,898,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $788,439,000 after acquiring an additional 556,040 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 30.5% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $293,483,000 after acquiring an additional 252,425 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 26,718.8% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 250,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 249,821 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s by 243.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 316,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 224,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $315.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $57.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $230.16 and a 12 month high of $354.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $293.72 and its 200 day moving average is $284.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. StockNews.com began coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Moody’s from $302.00 to $289.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $284.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Moody’s from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $296.47.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Further Reading

