Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 4,316 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,316 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.08% of American Water Works worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,526,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,002,000 after purchasing an additional 79,090 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,112,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,058,253,000 after purchasing an additional 64,820 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,314,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $641,904,000 after purchasing an additional 88,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,559,556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,556,000 after purchasing an additional 89,415 shares during the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $154.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.42. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $122.77 and a 1 year high of $173.87. The company has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on AWK. StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC reduced their target price on American Water Works to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Water Works from $149.00 to $159.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Water Works from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on American Water Works to $151.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.