Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Associated Capital Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

Associated Capital Group Stock Performance

Shares of AC opened at $37.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $830.70 million, a P/E ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.94. Associated Capital Group has a one year low of $33.69 and a one year high of $47.50.

Associated Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 245.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is -8.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 7,200 shares of Associated Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200. 85.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Associated Capital Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Associated Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.