Astar Price Reaches $0.0490 on Major Exchanges (ASTR)

Astar (ASTR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 24th. One Astar token can now be bought for $0.0490 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Astar has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar. Astar has a total market cap of $76.09 million and $5.33 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Astar

Astar was first traded on October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,553,126,275 tokens. The official website for Astar is astar.network. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar Network's mission is to provide a scalable, interoperable, and decentralized application platform that defines and realizes the new form of the web: Web3.0.Astar Token is the utility token for Astar Network.”

