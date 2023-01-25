AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) PT Set at £135 by Barclays

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) received a £135 ($167.14) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £118 ($146.09) to £126 ($156.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a £118 ($146.09) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.05) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £108 ($133.71) target price on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a £101 ($125.05) price target on AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of £117.25 ($145.17).

LON AZN traded up GBX 102 ($1.26) on Wednesday, reaching £108.12 ($133.86). 1,316,338 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,251. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 8,214 ($101.70) and a 12 month high of £118.86 ($147.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £112.75 and a 200-day moving average price of £107.82. The company has a market cap of £167.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10,283.81.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

