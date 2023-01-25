Audius (AUDIO) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $232.60 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded down 12.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Audius token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00001205 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Audius has traded up 59.9% against the US dollar. Audius has a total market cap of $255.53 million and $232.60 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 64.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.24 or 0.00400075 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,334.34 or 0.28082352 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00602094 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0406 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Audius Token Profile

Audius launched on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,147,592,308 tokens and its circulating supply is 935,984,399 tokens. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. Audius’ official message board is audiusproject.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear."

