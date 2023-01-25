AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $7,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its holdings in AutoZone by 11.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the third quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.3% during the third quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 118.6% during the third quarter. WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO opened at $2,341.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,610.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,441.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,314.13.

Insider Activity

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.15 by $2.30. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,441.21, for a total transaction of $336,886.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,188,714.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,286 shares of company stock worth $22,691,045. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens upped their target price on AutoZone to $2,800.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

About AutoZone

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Further Reading

