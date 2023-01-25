Avalanche Market Cap Achieves $5.33 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.93 or 0.00074655 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.33 billion and $473.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00054613 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010318 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000346 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024322 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004679 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000201 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001992 BTC.
About Avalanche
AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,958,641 coins and its circulating supply is 314,552,651 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.