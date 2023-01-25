Avalanche Market Cap Achieves $5.33 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 24th. During the last week, Avalanche has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.93 or 0.00074655 BTC on exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.33 billion and $473.39 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.38 or 0.00054613 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00010318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00024322 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001992 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,958,641 coins and its circulating supply is 314,552,651 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.