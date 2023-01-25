AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 678,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,721,000 after acquiring an additional 182,277 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 333,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,519,000 after acquiring an additional 14,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 59,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,936,000 after acquiring an additional 19,248 shares in the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AvalonBay Communities alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Colliers Securities cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.78.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB opened at $173.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $1.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AvalonBay Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvalonBay Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.