Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV) is Cowa LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Cowa LLC raised its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cowa LLC owned 0.18% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $6,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 2,858.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 64.5% in the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 265,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,171,000 after buying an additional 104,236 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 45.3% in the second quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUV opened at $79.77 on Wednesday. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.11 and a 12 month high of $82.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.70.

